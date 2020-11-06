RHONY's First Black Cast Member Eboni K. Williams Will "Absolutely" Discuss Race With Co-Stars

Related : Bethenny Frankel Says "RHONY" Can Be Used for Good

Eboni K. Williams is ready to make a splash.

On Thursday, Nov. 5, the new Housewife appeared on Bevelations, a Radio Andy show on SiriusXM, and opened up about joining The Real Housewives of New York City for season 13. During the candid conversation with host Bevy Smith, Eboni revealed how she's approached the topic of race with her co-stars.

As E! readers may recall, back in October, the attorney and podcast host made history by becoming the first Black RHONY cast member. Eboni is joining fellow stars Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Leah McSweeney for season 13.

While Eboni has already become fast friends with season 12's breakout star Leah McSweeney, it seems she was slightly wary about the streetwear designer at first.

"She's lovely. And what I, and Leah knows this. So, I'm not saying anything to you that I've not said to Leah," Eboni started off. "When I first engaged with her, I was sure, you know, well, I called Leah like, 'Black adjacent.' She's adjacent to the culture."