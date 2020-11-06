Johnny Depp Forced to Exit Fantastic Beasts 3 After Losing Libel Case

Related : Amber Heard Claims Ex Johnny Depp Accused Her of Affairs

Johnny Depp has been forced to walk away from the upcoming third Fantastic Beasts film after losing his libel case involving allegations of assault made by ex-wife Amber Heard.

"Firstly, I'd like to thank everybody who has gifted me with their support and loyalty," the actor, who played Grindelwald in the Harry Potter prequels, began a statement on Instagram Nov. 6. "I have been humbled and moved by your many messages of love and concern, particularly over the last few days. Secondly, I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request."

"Finally, I wish to say this. My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false," he continued. "My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time."

Warner Bros. the studio behind the franchise, issued a statement of its own. "We thank Johnny for his work on the films to date," the message read. "Fantastic Beasts 3 is currently in production, and the role of Gellert Grindelwald will be recast. The film will debut in theaters worldwide in the summer of 2022."