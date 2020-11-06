Why Lori Loughlin Could Be Released From Prison Earlier Than Expected

Lori Loughlin could be home for Christmas.
Although the Full House alum is set to be released from her Northern California prison on Sunday, Dec. 27, the Federal Bureau of Prisons could move the day up because of the holidays.
According to documents obtained by E! News, "The Bureau of Prisons may release an inmate whose release date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, on the last preceding weekday unless it is necessary to detain the inmate for another jurisdiction seeking custody under a detainer, or for any other reason which might indicate that the inmate should not be released until the inmate's scheduled release date."
In other words, Lori could be released on Thursday, Dec. 24 because Christmas is a national holiday and lands on a Friday. Felicity Huffman was also released early because her official release date landed on a weekend.
The news comes one week after the 56-year-old reported to prison to begin her sentence in the college admissions scandal. On Oct. 30, the Public Information Officer at FCI-Dublin confirmed to E! News that Lori was in custody after turning herself in.
A federal judge previously sentenced the actress to two months in prison, two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. She was also ordered to pay a fine of $150,000.
"I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass," Lori said during her sentencing. "I thought I was acting out of love for my children but in reality it only underlined and diminished my daughters' abilities and accomplishments. More broadly and more importantly, I now understand that my decision helped exacerbate existing inequalities in society generally and the higher education system more specifically."
She continued, "I have great faith in God and I believe in redemption and I will do everything in my power to redeem myself and use this experience as a catalyst to do good and give back for the rest of my life."
Back in May, Lori and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, 57, agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy charges in connection with securing the fraudulent admission of their children, YouTube star Olivia Jade, 21, and Bella Giannulli, 22, to the University of Southern California as purported athletic recruits.
Mossimo has yet to begin his five-month sentence in prison.