Joe Giudice Reunites With Daughters in Italy for the First Time in Almost a Year

After nearly a year apart, Joe Giudice has reunited with his daughters once again.

The former Real Housewives of New Jersey star, who was infamously deported to his native Italy in 2019 after serving nearly three years in federal prison for fraud, got some welcome visitors this week in his homeland. On Nov. 6, the father of four with ex-wife Teresa Giudice posted a since-deleted video of himself at an airport in Italy awaiting their kids' arrival. He also posted a picture of himself loading a car with luggage while his firstborn daughter, Gia Giudice, 19, gave the camera a thumbs up.

Daughter Milania, 15, also updated fans on her Instagram account with a video of her, Gia and Joe walking outside in Rome. As she captioned a photo of her and her father near what appeared to be Saint Peter's Square in Vatican City, "Happy to be back." Meanwhile, Joe's two other daughters, Gabriella, 16, and Audriana, 11, stayed home in New Jersey.

"It would be nice if all four came," Joe previously told E! News, "but the little one's got dance and Gabriella is very on top of her game, she doesn't like to miss anything."