How to Watch All the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards Nominated Movies

NOV. 15, 2020
Grab the popcorn and pull up a chair, because its time to watch some movies!

2020 has been a great year for some major cinematic masterpieces. From action flicks like the Charlize Theron film The Old Guard to emotional dramas like The Way Back starring Ben Affleck, it seems like there was something for everyone this year.

There is no limit to what you might find when you scroll through our list of all the 2020 People's Choice Awards nominated films below. Everything from Netflix originals to Disney+, we've got all the ways to stream your favorite movies from the comfort of your own couch.

The 2020 E! People's Choice Awards are fast approaching on Sunday, Nov. 15, so you've only got a few more days to stream all of the nominated films before the winners are announced live on E!. What are you waiting for?! Go stream!

Scroll through the gallery below to find out how you can watch all the movies nominated for 2020 PCAs.

Don't forget to tune into the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m. to see who wins!

Don't miss the 2020 People's Choice Awards Sunday night, Nov. 15 at midnight, only on E!
Netflix
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

Netflix

Warner Bros. Pictures
Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

HBO Max

Amazon Prime Video

Aimee Spinks/Netflix
The Old Guard

Netflix

Mary Cybulski / Universal Pictures
The King of Staten Island

Amazon Prime Video

Netflix
The Kissing Booth 2

Netflix

Warner Bros./Kobal/Shutterstock
Tenet

Currently only available in theaters.

SKIP BOLEN/NETFLIX
Project Power

Netflix

Columbia Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock
Bad Boys for Life

Starz

Amazon Prime Video

Disney Enterprises, Inc.
Mulan

Disney+

Michael Kubeisy/Lionsgate
I Still Believe

Hulu

Amazon Prime Video

Skip Bolen/NETFLIX
The Lovebirds

Netflix

Universal Pictures
The Invisible Man

HBO Max

Orion Pictures
Bill & Ted Face the Music

Amazon Prime Video

Paramount Pictures
Like A Boss

Amazon Prime Video

Universal Pictures
Dolittle

Amazon Prime Video

Netflix
Exraction

Netflix

Universal Pictures
Trolls World Tour

Hulu

Amazon Prime Video

Twitter
Hamilton

Disney+

Michael Gibson/STX
My Spy

Amazon Prime Video

Universal Pictures
The Photograph

Amazon Prime Video

Aidan Monaghan/NETFLIX
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Netflix

Warner Bros. Pictures
The Way Back

HBO Max

Sony Entertainment
Greyhound

Apple TV+

Netflix
The Willoughbys

Netflix

Focus Features
The High Note

Amazon Prime Video

20th Century Studios
The Call of the Wild

Amazon Prime Video

Warner Bros. Pictures
Scoob!

HBO Max

Disney Pixar
Onward

Disney+

Netflix
Dangerous Lies

Netflix

Columbia Pictures
Bloodshot

Starz

Amazon Prime Video

Don't miss the 2020 People's Choice Awards Sunday night, Nov. 15 at midnight, only on E!

