Watch Bachelorette Tayshia Adams Respond to Question About Where Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Stand

Tayshia Adams is ready to hand out some roses.

After fans watched Clare Crawley get engaged to Dale Moss on the Nov. 5 episode of The Bachelorette, Tayshia put months of rumors to rest and emerged as the new lead. She then appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to tackle a few of the host's burning questions.

As viewers may recall, E! News confirmed in August that Tayshia would be replacing Clare after the hairstylist from Sacramento fell in love with one of her suitors. The Orange County podcast host was then photographed filming season 16 later that month.

So, when exactly did she take over the role? The 30-year-old star is remaining tight-lipped on that for now.

"To be honest with you, every day blurs in itself because of quarantine. I mean, am I right?" she said after being asked by Jimmy Kimmel. "Every day is the same day. So, I don't really know when that was, but it was some time during the summer."