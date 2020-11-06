Khloe Kardashian Makes an Unexpected Friend in Quarantine on KUWTK

Finding a way to pass the time.
On Thursday, Nov. 5's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian continued her quarantine as she recovered from COVID-19. While the Good American mogul was on the mend, she was struggling to keep herself entertained.
"I have been in my room for about 14 days. I'm definitely improving and getting healthier, thank god, ‘cause that was the worst sickness I've had," Khloe said in self-recorded footage. "I had days where you're just shaking for no reason. It's really a struggle to breathe and just coughing uncontrollably."
Although Khloe was "so thankful" to be feeling better, she found herself missing daughter True Thompson.
"I'm not trying to complain," she added. "It's just very isolating."
In order to pass the time, Khloe found herself tackling random chores.
"I'm so clean that I don't have much to clean," she lamented. "But, like sure, I have to clean my make-up brushes. Check. Make my bed. Check. Get right back in it. Check. Watch an hour of news for the day. Check. Change my pajamas a handful of times. Check. Stalk my daughter. Check."
Per Khloe, time moved slowly in self-isolation as she swore she did "25 things" and only "three minutes" went by.
By day 16 of quarantine, Khloe chose to make herself a pal à la Tom Hanks in Cast Away.
"I decided to have an imaginary friend, Quarantina," Khloe explained in a confessional. "I'm just getting lonely and bored and I need someone to keep me company."
After introducing brother Rob Kardashian to Quarantina, the sock designer asked if Khloe "went crazy."
"Quarantina is literally saving me right now," Khloe defended. "'Cause, I need something to do all day long."
During a FaceTime chat with then-ex Tristan Thompson, Khloe proudly displayed her new friend.
After getting a chuckle out of the makeshift friend, the NBA star quipped, "It's like Tom Hanks. Cast Away."
In response, Khloe joked, "I know how much you like other women, so ba-dum-bum."
Not only did Tristan take the rib in stride, he offered to be Khloe's confidant while she remained in quarantine.
"If you ever need a friend to talk to, I'll stand outside your window downstairs," he remarked. "Like, back in the day, when guys would throw rocks at girls' windows to talk to them. We could always do that, take it back to the early '90s."
While Khloe didn't outwardly agree to this suggestion, she didn't appear opposed to the idea either.
"I'm so thankful that Tristan's been here to help me take care of True," the Revenge Body host admitted later on. "And then, he'll just make me some food and leave it outside my door. Even though we're not together, we're just really good friends and I'm really, really grateful for that."
Leaning into the 'Tina bit, Tristan offered to get the imaginary friend a wig or a face mask.
"'Tina, threesome?" the professional basketball player joked before adding, "I was playing."
Following a negative coronavirus test, Khloe was able to reunite with her daughter. Yet, True's reaction wasn't what Khloe was expecting.
"I wake her up and True, I don't think even noticed I was gone," Khloe commented. "It makes me feel good that she was so well taken care of and that she felt so loved…but I'm the mom, give me something. Not really what I had in mind."
During a family play date, Khloe introduced True to Quarantina. Per the two-year-old, she was a fan of Quarantina's glasses.
When Khloe playfully put on the frames, Tristan noted, "Look at the smart girl I'm going to cheat off on the test."
In typical Khloe fashion, she roasted in return, "Thank god you said, 'On a test.'"
Quips aside, Khloe thanked Tristan for being there and taking care of True during her sickness.
"It's really meant the world to me," she concluded. "I'm really, really grateful for that. I love my little family."
For all of this and more, including Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner's talk after their fight, watch the recap video above.
Binge past episodes of KUWTK on Peacock.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)