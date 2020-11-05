Kris JennerLily JamesThe Bradshaw BunchKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Addison Rae Stars in the Campaign for Disney's New Limited Edition American Eagle Collab

Shop the line here!

By Carolin Lehmann Nov 05, 2020 8:44 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingCelebritiesShopShop Designer CollaborationsShop Fashion
E-Comm: Disney X AE

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

2020 may be dark, but Disney's new collab with American Eagle is pure sunshine. The brand has tapped TikTok trendsetter Addison Rae to star in their campaign, wearing a look that would make Mickey proud. The line has comfy essentials from T-shirts to PJs for both men and women, starring Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Pluto, and more.

Shop our favorite Disney x AE womenswear finds below!

 

read
8 Items You Need From the Revolution Beauty x Friends 2.0 Collection

Disney X AE Fleece Crew Neck Sweatshirt

Mickey, Minnie and Pluto go sledding in a winter wonderland on this comfy sweatshirt

$60
American Eagle

Disney X AE Fleece Crew Neck Sweatshirt

Opt for this cute Christmas sweater starring Mickey and Minnie.

$60
American Eagle

Trending Stories

1

MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki Finally Takes a Break From Election Coverage

2

Flip or Flop's Christina Anstead Files for Divorce From Ant

3
Exclusive

How Kylie Jenner Feels About BFF Stassie Karanikolaou's Relationship

Disney X AE Sherpa Hoodie

This uber-soft sherpa hoodie features Mickey Mouse.

$70
American Eagle

Disney X AE Graphic T-Shirt

You'll get so much wear out of this simple Mickey Mouse graphic T.

$30
American Eagle

Disney X AE Graphic T-Shirt

How cute is this vintage-inspired cotton graphic T starring Mickey?

$30
American Eagle

Disney X AE PJ Set

Cozy up in these feisty red PJs patterned with Donald Duck.

 

 

$60
American Eagle

Disney X AE PJ Set

Spot the whole Disney crew on these holiday-themed PJs.

$60
American Eagle

Disney X AE Unisex Mickey Mouse Sneaker

We love the black and white Mickey pattern on these unisex sneakers that come in men's sizing.

$40
American Eagle

Disney X AE Crew Sock

Mickey and Minnie kiss under the mistletoe on these adorable crew socks.

$10
American Eagle

Up next, Sephora's Beauty Insider holiday sale 2020 is here! And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki Finally Takes a Break From Election Coverage

2

Flip or Flop's Christina Anstead Files for Divorce From Ant

3
Exclusive

How Kylie Jenner Feels About BFF Stassie Karanikolaou's Relationship

4

Lily James Steps Out With Dominic Cooper Following Dominic West Drama

5

Kourtney Kardashian Posted the Cutest Throwback Pic With Scott Disick