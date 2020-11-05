8 Items You Need From the Revolution Beauty x Friends 2.0 Collection

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
You better pivot because the Revolution Beauty x Friends 2.0 Collection is here!
If you missed out on the first drop, here's your chance to get your hands on the latest Revolution Beauty x Friends beauty collection. This new drop features makeup palettes, lip glosses and scrubs, bath bombs and more beauty essentials that pay tribute to one of television's most-loved shows.
Whether you're looking to get a Rachel-inspired pout or smell like a delicious cup of Central Perk coffee, this collection has it all. Starting today, it's available on both Revolution Beauty's and Ulta's websites. But run don't walk to get this collection because it will sell out fast!
We know it's tempting to add everything to your cart or be forced to decide which products to get, so we put our indecisiveness aside and rounded up 8 items from the collection we think you need!
Open The Door Eyeshadow Palette
Although we wish we could be invited over to Monica's apartment, this palette comes close. Wrapped in her iconic purple door, the eye shadow palette features shades like "Fancy Guest," "I'm Fine" and "Prom Video.
Vanilla Latte Lip Scrub
"Well, if I want the girl to kiss me, first thing I do is make my lips look irresistible." Joey would appreciate this lip scrub because it will make your lips smooth, hydrated and yes, irresistible. Not to mention, it will make you feel like you're sipping on one of Central Perk's iconic lattes.
Handheld Mirror
This adorable and functional mirror will having you saying "Oh. My. God" after you see your flawless makeup application.
Grab a Cup Face Palette Light to Medium
A neutrals eye shadow palette is a beauty essential. This Central Perk-inspired palette is a great gift for the Friends fan in your life, especially with the holidays right around the corner.
Cosmetic Bag
This makeup bag is the perfect size for travel and will fit all your beauty essentials.
Phoebe Lip Gloss
This deep wine hue is great for the holiday season and will keep your lips looking hydrated. The collection's latest drop features five other lip glosses all inspired by different characters.
Espresso Body Butter
This vanilla-scented body lotion will make you smell like a Central Perk latte and not a smelly cat!
