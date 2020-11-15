E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansPhotosVideos

You Won't Believe What the 2000 People's Choice Awards Red Carpet Looked Like

NOV. 15, 2020
We're going back to the beginning of the millennium!

The year 2000 was a prime time to be a celebrity on the brink of superstardom. At the 26th Annual People's Choice Awards in 2000, Friends reigned supreme, E.R. was the medical drama to beat and Neil Patrick Harris was a sitcom legend in the making.

To prepare for the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards, airing live this Sunday, Nov. 15 on E!, we're taking things all the way back to the early '00s to see what celebrities were the stars of the big night. Everyone from Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow hanging out together, to Eddie Cibrian and his then girlfriend Brandi Glanville walking the red carpet.

Twenty years is a long time, and the more things have changed, the more they've stayed the same. Check out all of the celebrities who stunned at the ceremony 20 years ago and enjoy a little blast from the pop culture past.

2020 People's Choice Awards: Most-Nominated Stars, Shows & Movies

Scroll through the gallery below for a hint of nostalgia and don't forget to tune into the 2020 E! eople's Choice Awards on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m. on E! to see who wins.

SGranitz/WireImage
Friends for Life

At the height of Friends superstardom, co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston walked the PCAs carpet arm in arm, in all of their early '00s glory.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Back to Back

Will & Grace co-stars Sean Hayes and Erick McCormack proved they're just as silly on a sitcom as they are on a red carpet.

SGranitz/WireImage
Lady In Red

Julia Roberts showed off her cute curls while attending the PCAs in 2000. The star's incredible movie career made her the winner of Favorite Movie Actress for The Runaway Bride.

SGranitz/WireImage
The One Where They Attend the PCAs

David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry showed that they clean up nicely for a fancy event. The Friends co-stars celebrated the star-studded evening together.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Law & Order & Awards

The crime fighting duo Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni showed up and showed out in their fancy attire for a night of laughs, awards and thankfully no one breaking the law.

LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP via Getty Images
We Love J-Love

Jennifer Love Hewitt graced the carpet in a bold blue gown with matching blue eye shadow to go with it. She took home the award for Favorite Female Performer in a New TV Series for her show Time of Your Life.

(Photo by George Dabrowski/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images)
Keeping It Lowkey

Actress Calista Flockhart, who played Ally McBeal, rocked a casual pair of pants and a beige jacket when she hit the red carpet. She also took home the award for Favorite Female TV Performer.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Fashion Sense

Director M. Night Shyamalan and The Sixth Sense star Haley Joel Osment appeared on the carpet together a year after their film became a box-office success. The pair also took home the award for Favorite Movie during the event.

Brenda Chase/Getty Images
Backstage Bombshell

Charlize Theron snapped a quick picture while backstage at the award show. The actress, who has had major success in the years since, rocked a strapless gown with quintessential early '00s strappy heels.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Animated Magic

Meet the OG Mulan! Actress Ming-Na played the title role of Mulan in the animated Disney films Mulan and Mulan II. Mulan was a People's Choice fave in 2000.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
Winners' Circle

The E.R. team posed with their PCA after winning Favorite TV Drama.

SGranitz/WireImage
She's Still Got It

Child star turned adult acting sensation Christina Applegate walked the red carpet with her then husband Johnathon Schaech. Twenty years later and Christina is nominated for a PCA for Female TV Star and Comedy TV Star for her role on Netflix's Dead To Me at the 2020 PCAs.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Co-Stars Night Out

How I Met Your Mother actor Neil Patrick Harris and actress Heather Dubrow stopped for a quick picture on the carpet together. The pair starred together in the short-lived sitcom Stark Raving Mad which won for Favorite New TV Comedy.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Out of the Woods

James Woods looked dapper as ever when he snapped a picture alongside his lady friend.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
I Spy Alexa

Spy Kids star Alexa PenaVega's career was just taking off in the early '00s, and she was pictured at the PCAs the year before the success of the hit kids film.

Brenda Chase for Getty Images
Old School

Blaire Underwood and Vivica A. Fox did their best prom poses backstage at the event.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Blast From the Past

Eddie Cibrian enjoyed the event with his then girlfriend Brandi Glanville, who later became the mother to his three boys and his first-wife. A lot can change in twenty years!

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Iconic '00s Style

Former Access Hollywood correspondent and current 90 Day Fiancé host Shaun Robinson dazzled in a powder blue gown that screamed early '00s.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Laying Lowe

Rob Lowe and his wife Cheryl Berkoff enjoyed the event together, and its safe to say that in 20 years they haven't aged a day!

SGranitz/WireImage
That Early '00s Show

Fresh off the success of his hit show That '70s Show, Wilmer Valderrama posed with fellow actress Majandra Delfino.

SGranitz/WireImage
Paging Dr. Altman

Grey's Anatomy actress Kim Raver stepped down the carpet in 2000, five years before she would throw on some scrubs and become one of the main characters on the hit medical drama.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Good Time to Be a Goodman

Actor John Goodman and his wife Anna Beth Goodman posed for a sweet photo before being rushed inside to enjoy the show for themselves.

SGranitz/WireImage
Chic & Classy

Katey Sagal stepped on the carpet while keeping it chic in a silk scarf.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
The More E.R., the Merrier

E.R. doctor and actress Kellie Martin posed for a picture next to her attorney husband Keith Christian.

George Dabrowski/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images
Sitcom Stars

Ladies Man co-stars Alfred Molina and Sharon Lawrence walked down the carpet together fresh off the success of their hit sitcom.

LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP via Getty Images
Bold In Blue

Actress Alex Kingston took some time away from the medical drama E.R. to get in on the PCAs action. She also took home a win for Favorite TV Drama.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Off Duty

Jann Carl was a host on Entertainment Tonight for more than a decade. Luckily, she took some time away from interviewing the A-List stars to snap a picture on the carpet.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
Smiles for Days

Back in 2000 E.R. was one of the hottest shows on television, and the TV doctor and real life actress Laura Innes was a staple on the red carpets.

SGranitz/WireImage
Peace & Love

Concetta Tomei flashed the peace sign as she smiled for the cameras in a beautiful silver floor length gown at the 26th Annual PCAs.

Don't miss the 2020 People's Choice Awards Sunday night, Nov. 15 at midnight, only on E!

