See Kris Jenner's Birthday Tributes From Kim Kardashian and More

Kris Jenner is feeling the love.

On Thursday, Nov. 5, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch turned 65 and, in typical Kardashian fashion, received many well wishes from her loved ones on social media. Not only did Kim Kardashian boast that the momager "never looked better," but Kendall Jenner also dubbed the mother of six a "superstar."

Kim gushed on Instagram, "Mommy!!!!! You're 65 years young today and never looked better! I honestly don't know how you do it! You make life look so easy, raising 6 children and running an empire with being the most attentive mom and best friend!"

As she continued, Kim revealed that she's "forever grateful for the life skills you taught us all."

The KKW Beauty boss concluded, "Thank you for being the best example and instilling our work ethic in us and giving us so much love. I love you doesn't even mean enough. Happy Birthday @krisjenner"

Appreciating the birthday shout out, Kris responded with, "I love you beyond measure."