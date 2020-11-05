Zack Attack Reunites in Exclusive New Saved By the Bell Photos

Hey, hey, hey, what is going on here?
We'll tell you what: E! News is exclusively revealing new photos from Peacock's reimagined version of Saved By the Bell!
Premiering Wednesday, Nov. 25, the highly anticipated series will introduce familiar faces and newcomers alike, all of which can be seen in the below snapshots.
This includes the show's original leading man Zack Morris—once again being portrayed by Mark-Paul Gosselaar—who's now the governor of California!
Zack isn't exactly flourishing in the role, though, as he quickly comes under fire for closing too many underfunded high schools.
His solution? To send the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state, including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids (who never have a problem that can't be solved in 22 minutes) a much-needed dose of reality.
Gosselaar will be joined by a number of his fellow cast members from the original series, including the actress who portrayed his character's longtime love, Kelly Kapowski.
That's right: Tiffani Thiessen is back! Even better, she's now married to Zack and therefore serving as the First Lady of California.
Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Mario Lopez are also reprising their roles as Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater, respectively. The duo is back at Bayside High, with Jessie serving as the school counselor while her son, Jamie (Belmont Cameli) is a student and current captain of the football team.
Slater, on the other hand, is the school's athletic director.
Thankfully, regardless of how far the O.G. Saved By the Bell crew has come, one thing's for certain: they're all still "Friends Forever," as they once sang while performing as "Zack Attack."
But wait—is Zack Attack back? Judging by the above photo, we'd say yes!
Kelly even appears to be donning a pink outfit similar to the one she wore on the famous episode that introduced the band. Zack's sparkly green jacket looks awfully familiar, too!
While we're certainly excited for a potential Zack Attack reunion, the same probably can't be said by members of the new class—especially Jessie's son and Mac Morris (Mitchell Hoog), whose mom and dad happen to be Zack and Kelly.
Mac is the spitting image of his father, and it's clear he's just as charming and privileged as Zack was as a teenager, too.
Here, both Mac and Jamie can be seen hanging out at the same diner their parents used to frequent, The Max!
Their fellow classmates include DeVante (Dexter Darden), Lexi (Josie Totah), Aisha (Alycia Pascual-Pena) and Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez).
Find out even more about the reimagined version of Saved By the Bell, premiering Wednesday, Nov. 25 on Peacock, by scrolling through the below gallery!
