Chrissy Teigen and 4-Year-Old Daughter Luna's Broadcast Is a Hilarious Sigh of Relief

As the country awaits the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, Chrissy Teigen is here with the content the people didn't know they needed.

Now that the candid star is back on social media, Teigen took to Twitter Wednesday, Nov. 4 with a video straight from her living room. There, she and her firstborn daughter, 4-year-old Luna, had some much-needed fun with the non-stop election news coverage.

In the clip, the mother and daughter sat in front of the family's TV—as MSNBC's Steve Kornacki broke down the ongoing voting results—and pretended to be news anchors. However, unlike real life, Luna adorably had nothing to report.

"So Luna," Teigen asked, "what's the news today?" The youngster's simple response? "Nothing!" The mom continued, "What should we talk about?" Answered Luna, "Nothing!"

As Teigen explained in a tweet, "She loves to pretend she's a news anchor. and thinks there is no news. what a life that must be."