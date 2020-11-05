Politicians Reading Mean Tweets Is Exactly What You Need to Watch Right Now

Related : Election 2020: Lady Gaga, Lizzo & More Rock the Vote

Ouch. Talk about social media shade.

As Americans wait to find out the final results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, some big names in politics attempted to bring a little laughter by reading mean tweets about themselves on the Nov. 4 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Cory Booker, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Mayor Mike Bloomberg and Andrew Yang—they all sought the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination but later ended their campaigns—were just a few of the participants.

Warren, for instance, read a post that claimed she's "what happens when Jan Brady grows up," and Sanders' claimed he "seems like the type of guy who would return a single piece of fruit to Walmart and hold up the line for an hour." As for Bloomberg, his message compared his presidential run to "finding out Nickelback is playing the Super Bowl halftime show." He then replied, "I like Nickelback!"