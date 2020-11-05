Lily James Dines With Dominic Cooper in First Public Sighting Since Dominic West Drama

Lily James has a friend in Dominic Cooper.

The 31-year-old actress and the 42-year-old actor were spotted dining at the Greek restaurant Lemonia in London on Monday, Nov. 2, making it the first time she's been seen out in public since the Dominic West drama.

James wore a navy coat, blue top and black pants for the outing and shielded her face from the paparazzi with her black hat. As for Cooper, he wore a blue shirt and matching jacket, as well as black pants. "Lily had a business dinner at Lemonia with Dominic Cooper and another friend on Monday night," an eyewitness tells E! News. "They all seemed friendly and to get on well. Lily sat across the table from Dominic and they shared a bottle of wine and Greek food. When they finished eating, they sat around laughing and chatting for awhile."

"At 10 p.m. the restaurant closed and they were the last to leave," the insider adds. "They all left together and got into the back of a cab."

As fans will recall, the celebrity pals both appeared in 2018's Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. Cooper has been in a relationship with Gemma Chan for years.

While this marked the first time James had been photographed out in public since she and West made headlines over those PDA photos in Rome, she did make a virtual TV appearance on The Tonight Show on Oct. 21.