LeBron James Demands Justice After His Close Friend’s Sister Is Murdered

LeBron James is on a mission to solve a murder that hits close to home.

The Lakers star pleaded with residents of his hometown of Akron, Ohio, on Wednesday, Nov. 4, to demand justice for Ericka Weems after her tragic death.

E! News has confirmed that on Monday, Nov. 2, the sister of LeBron's friend Brandon Weems was discovered in her bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head. The 37-year-old was pronounced dead at her home following a welfare check, and her death was ruled a homicide.

Seeking answers for Erika's murder LeBron tweeted, "My brother's sister was murdered this past weekend in her home! My brother family need answers to why and by whom."

The athlete, who previously played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, added, "My city I need y'all to go to work and find out who did this awful, shameful, disgusting thing to such a caring, loving angel!"