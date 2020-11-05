Kris JennerErika JayneKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Walmart Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Now

Score steep discounts on a Roku Smart TV, Apple AirPods and more throughout the month of November!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

This year, there's no waiting until Black Friday to score amazing deals. Walmart is coming out with new offers throughout the month of November that you won't want to miss. The first drop date? Today! And be sure to keep an eye on Nov. 7, 11 and 14 as well for new deals.

Below, some of the most eye-catching bargains from Walmart's Nov. 4 Black Friday Event drop, including a jaw-dropping deal on a Roku Smart TV and more!

Sephora's Beauty Insider Holiday Sale 2020 Is Here!

Onn. 42-Inch Class FHD (1080P) LED Roku Smart TV

A smart TV for only $88? Wow. This 42-inch model allows you to stream thousands of movies and TV shows.

$88
Walmart

Apple AirPods with Charging Case

If you haven't invested in Apple AirPods yet, here's your perfect chance to.

$129
Walmart

Hotel Style Egyptian Cotton Bath Towel

Bath towels for only $5 can't be beat, so freshen up your bathroom this winter with a new set.

$5
Walmart

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum

Vacuuming yourself is so 2019. Pick up a robot vacuum at a discount.

$244
Walmart

Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer

Instant Pots will once again be a hit this holiday season, so pick up this one that comes with a detachable air fryer lid at before they sell out!

$150
$79
Walmart

Power Smokeless Grill

It's too chilly to grill outside, so get all the same flavor indoors with this countertop grill. It sucks in smoke so that your kitchen won't be filled with it. 

$84
Walmart

Giant Wood Jumbling Tower

Ever seen one of those giant Jenga games? Well you can have one for your own home for only $35. This tower stands at 34 inches.

$35
Walmart

RCA 480P LCD Home Theater Projector

Create a home theater in your house this winter with this affordable projector. You can connect it to gaming consoles, Blu-ray players, streaming devices and more.

$79
$49
Walmart

