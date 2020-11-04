Will Bachelorette Alum Connor Get the Bradshaw Fam's Approval?

Related : Rachel's New Man Connor Gets the Third Degree!

Rachel Bradshaw's Bachelorette beau is being put to the test!

As fans of The Bradshaw Bunch may recall, Rachel's family members—namely, her father Terry Bradshaw—have been determined to set her up with someone ever since she broke up with her ex-boyfriend Dustin.

Their attempts at matchmaking have been largely unsuccessful, but by the looks of this sneak peek of tomorrow's all-new episode, Erin Bradshaw's pick for her sister—Connor Saeli from Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette—may be a winner after all.

In the above clip, we get a glimpse at Rachel and Connor hanging together, but as it turns out, they're not alone. Instead, they're with Rachel's other sister Lacey, and her husband Noah, who suddenly finds himself holding a clipboard.

"Before we get too comfortable, we have some questions," Noah says. "I mean, I don't want to risk another situation where I fall in love with one of your boyfriends and it breaks my heart."