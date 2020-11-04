Tamar Braxton's Sisters Towanda & Trina Open Up About Her Suicide Attempt

Related : "Braxton Family Values" Stars Trina & Towanda Talk Tamar

Tamar Braxton recently gave her first interview since she tried to take her own life this summer, and now, her sisters Towanda Braxton and Trina Braxton are updating fans on how she's doing and where they stand as a family.

"We have been in contact with Tamar," Towanda told E! co-host Justin Sylvester on Wednesday, Nov. 4's Daily Pop. "We have actually seen her. I guess it was about three or four weeks ago. We saw her while we were in L.A."

Towanda then referenced Tamar's aforementioned interview on The Tamron Hall Show, in which the 43-year-old reality star noted that she's "good now," though for her, the current definition of "good" is just "better than yesterday."

"She has good days and she has not-so-good days, but we just keep praying and lifting her up and supporting her in the way we that she wants us to support her," Towanda added.

As E! previously reported, in mid-July, Tamar's boyfriend David Adefeso found her unconscious in the Los Angeles hotel room where they had been staying. He then called 911 and she was hospitalized. After regaining consciousness and receiving treatment, Tamar was later transferred to a mental health facility.