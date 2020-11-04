Brooks Laich Explains Why He Cries "All the Time" Amid Julianne Hough Divorce

Related : Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich Confirm Their Separation

Brooks Laich knows the power of getting emotional.

In the past year, the former NHL player has experienced the loss of his two dogs as well as a changing relationship with estranged wife Julianne Hough.

On the Nov. 2 episode of his iHeartRadio podcast, How Men Think, Brooks admitted that he's learned a new skill. Crying without inhibition.

"I cry all the time and it's wonderful," he shared with his producer Hana and guest Dr. Venus Nicolino. "It's something I've recently learned since the passing of our two dogs. I've learned how to honor emotions in the moment and let them come up and through me and out of me and a lot of times that's through crying."

"You know me. I played pro hockey for 15 years, threw dudes into dudes, I'm a dude. But I love being able to release emotion truthfully, organically, in the moment, not suppress it."