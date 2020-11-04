Dancing With the Stars' 10 Biggest Feuds

Get ready for the most dramatic showdown ever.
No, we're not talking about this season of The Bachelorette. We're talking about Dancing With the Stars as the feud between former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe and judge Carrie Ann Inaba has been brewing for several weeks and finally came to its boiling point after the Nov. 2 episode.
But Kaitlyn and Carrie Ann aren't the first celeb contestant and judge to butt heads in the ballroom and are far from the first pair to take their disagreements to social media and beyond. And the professional dancers are also known to get in on the drama.
Who can forget the tension between Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Hope Solo? Or Cheryl Burke and Iain Ziering? And while Artem Chigvintsev gets along quite well with his current partner, Kaitlyn, and ended up engaged to Nikki Bella (his season 25 celebrity), he once had a star who didn't exactly give her time on the ABC reality hit a perfect score.
Look back on DWTS' biggest feuds...
Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.