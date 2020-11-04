Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan Are Bringing Their Chemistry To The Walking Dead

Art will imitate life on The Walking Dead.
Just weeks after the season 10 finale, we finally have a little more intel about the final 31 episodes of the show. On Tuesday, Nov. 3, One Tree Hill alum Hilarie Burton took to Twitter to confirm that she's guest starring on the show alongside her husband, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays Negan.
"Been pretty hard to keep this a secret," she wrote on Twitter. "But I love working with @JDMorgan. I love watching him become #Negan and take on that swagger. And I love the @TheWalkingDead family. They've been part of our family for ages and I'm so grateful for their kindness. Xoxo #hereslucille."
Just like she teased on Twitter, Burton will in fact play the role of Lucille, Negan's wife. So yes, you can be that their onscreen chemistry will be fire. According to Entertainment Weekly, she'll specifically guest star in one of six bonus season 10 episodes scheduled to air in early 2021.
In September, AMC announced that The Walking Dead series will finally come to an end with season 11, set to air in 2022. Additionally, a spinoff with Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) as the leads has been ordered for 2023.
Back in May, Burton released a book called The Rural Diaries: Love, Livestock, and Big Life Lessons Down on Mischief Farm in which she opened up about her personal life and the country property she and Morgan share in Rhinebeck, New York.
The couple share two children, Gus and George. And if you haven't already memorized it, we highly recommend revisiting their years-long romance.
They'll surely have no trouble immediately playing the role they do everyday: husband and wife.