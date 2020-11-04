Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Reach New Relationship Milestone With Furry Addition

Related : Shawn Mendes Says All His Songs Are About Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have added a furry friend to their epic love story.

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, the "Wonder" singer took to Instagram to share a bunch of photos and videos of his longtime girlfriend and their new puppy named Tarzan.

In the announcement post, fans can see Camila holding the puppy in the backseat of a car as Shawn sat in the driver's seat. In another clip, the golden ball of fur discovered the phone camera, which he seemed to like very much.

"He loves himself," the "Havana" singer noted, "that's a good sign."

The furry addition only added to the major leaps the young couple has made in their relationship in 2020. Earlier this year, the pair self-isolated together in Camila's Miami home amid the pandemic.

During that time, Shawn worked on his forthcoming album Wonder. In an Oct. 27 virtual interview with The Tonight Show from Camila's home, Shawn shared how influential his girlfriend was in the album's creation.