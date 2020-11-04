Ava DuVernay Shares Powerful Election Message at Black Lives Matter Event

Related : Colin Kaepernick & Ava DuVernay Team Up For Netflix Series

Ava DuVernay is looking to the future.

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, the director spoke at a Black Lives Matter Election Day event at the Staples Center, where she asked attendees to continuously show up for themselves and each other.

"Thank you for holding space for this resistance, for this power, for this voice, for demonstrating who we are, that we can proclaim what we want," she said. "That we can exercise rights that are given to us and rights that we take that are not given to us, that we can declare what we want."

The Emmy winner continued, "This moment is not an end all be all. This vote, this election is not even the half of what is ahead of us and what needs to happen tomorrow and the next day and the next day. But it is a tool, it is a weapon in our arsenal and we are going to fight. We are in a war."