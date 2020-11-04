Meghan McCain Reflects on First Election Day Without Dad John McCain in Heartfelt Message

Meghan McCain is feeling "overwhelmed with nostalgia" amid the 2020 presidential election.
As votes continue to be counted, The View co-host is reflecting on her first major election without her father, late U.S. Senator John McCain, who passed away in 2018 after battling brain cancer. Taking to Twitter, Meghan, who welcomed her first child—daughter Liberty—with husband Ben Domenech in September, wrote, "My first Election Day without my dad is my first with my daughter Liberty. Feeling overwhelmed w nostalgia and warm sentiments about the circle of life."
"I love Election Day, always will," the 36-year-old continued. "Don't let ugly fleeting politics remove what's beautiful about our democratic process."
Meghan's mom, Cindy McCain, also paid tribute to husband John on social media amid the election. "This is my first election without my husband and I @SenJohnMcCain and I miss him so much," she wrote on Twitter. "Please honor his legacy by voting today."
In early October, Meghan took to Instagram to reflect on her dad's passing and how having baby Liberty has helped her process his death.
"Motherhood is euphoria. All of the cliches have come true and exceeded well beyond my wildest expectations ~ it is hands down the best thing I have ever done in my entire life and I am completely in awe of our daughter," she began. "Having Liberty is like observing my entire heart live and exist outside of my body. She is a little wildcat ~ beautiful, strong, alert, already so full life and spirit... I only wish I had done this sooner."
"Thank you to my love Ben for giving me this gift and taking the leap on this wonderful and petrifying adventure together," Meghan continued. "I love our little family and I have never felt so blessed, present and grateful. This is the first time since my Dad passed that the part of my heart that broke off and left with him no longer feels missing."