Sarah McBride Makes U.S. History By Becoming First Openly Transgender State Senator

Sarah McBride just landed a spot in U.S. history books!

The national press secretary for the Human Rights Campaign became the nation's first openly transgender state senator after being elected to Delaware's state Senate. The news broke during the 2020 presidential election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

"We did it. We won the general election," Sarah raved on Twitter of the monumental accomplishment. "Thank you, thank you, thank you."

She added, "I hope tonight shows an LGBTQ kid that our democracy is big enough for them, too."

Along with her trailblazing win, Sarah spoke like a true champion and said she was ready to fulfill her duties as a senator.

"As Delaware continues to face the Covid crisis," she began her message, "It's time to get to work to invest in the policies that will make a difference for working families."

Celebrities and public figures couldn't help but express their support of Sarah's history-making moment win against Republican candidate Steve Washington.

"Congratulations to my friend @SarahEMcBride," Katie Couric gushed on Twitter.