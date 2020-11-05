See Rachel Bradshaw Ask Bachelor Nation's Connor Saeli to Meet Her Family After One Date

Related : Rachel Bradshaw Finally Gets Her "Bachelorette" Date

Too soon to meet the family?

In this clip from Thursday, Nov. 5's all-new The Bradshaw Bunch, Rachel Bradshaw invites her new guy Connor Saeli to meet her family. However, this invitation comes after their first official date.

At the start of the clip, a smitten Rachel reveals she's been "talking non-stop" to the Bachelor Nation personality. And, for further proof of their connection, we're shown a series of flirty FaceTime calls between Rachel and Connor.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Connor plans an outdoor picnic date for Rachel.

The Bradshaw Bunch star declares, "This is so cute!"

While unpacking the picnic basket, Connor reveals all the goodies he's packed, including gluten-free crackers.

"Oh perfect!" Rachel states. "You know how many people make fun of me because I'm gluten-free? Like, 'Oh, you're gluten-free?' I'm like, 'Yeah!'"

In response to this, Connor admits that he used to "make fun of those people too." While Rachel seems surprised by this confession, it doesn't dissuade her feelings for Connor.