Bachelor Nation's Cassie Randolph Drops Restraining Order Against Ex Colton Underwood

Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood are ready to put the past behind them.
On Nov. 3, ABC's former Bachelor confirmed that his ex asked the court to dismiss the temporary restraining order against him.
"The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie's concerns," Colton said in a statement to E! News. "I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith. I appreciate everyone's respect for privacy regarding this matter."
According to TMZ, who cited sources with direct knowledge, the police investigation has also been dropped per Cassie's request. E! News reached out to police who had no comment.
"Things have settled down and they are both willing to move forward without legal action," a source close to Cassie shared with E! News. "Colton understands Cassie's point of view and why she took action and he truly wanted to make the situation better. They are on the same page right now."
E! News has reached out to Colton and Cassie's teams for comment.
Back in May, the Bachelor Nation couple put on a united front when they announced their breakup on social media.
But in September, their seemingly amicable relationship took a dramatic turn when Cassie filed for a restraining order against her ex. In court documents previously obtained by E! News, the former Bachelor contestant accused Colton of "stalking" and "harassing" her between June and August 2020.
When contacted by E! News, a rep for Colton declined to comment on the allegations citing it as a "legal matter."
As for Chris Harrison's reaction to the legal drama, he previously told E! News that the situation was "heartbreaking."
"These are people," The Bachelor host shared in September. "These are real people. They are really going through something traumatic. It's surprising. It's upsetting. It's difficult to hear. It's tough to read as a friend and a companion to both of these people and I know them both intimately. It was very difficult to hear and I feel terrible about it and I wish them both well."