Miley Cyrus Has the Best Response to Claims She Unfollowed Celebrities for Partying

Miley Cyrus can't stop and won't stop speaking her truth.

Earlier this week, fans began to speculate that the music superstar unfollowed several celebrities including The Weeknd, Saweetie, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner after they were spotted parting on Halloween weekend amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But before the rumors spread even further, Miley decided to set the record straight once and for all online.

"Never. Followed. Any. Of. Them. To. Begin. With," she commented on a fan's Instagram post. "Let's stop talkin bout who I follow on the damn gram and talk about VOTING! 1 day to go! #BidenHarris."

As for what caused all of the unfollowing rumors, it all began when Kendall hosted a birthday party on Halloween night at 1 Hotel in West Hollywood. Dozens of family and famous friends dressed up in costumes and danced the night away while celebrating the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.