Khloe Kardashian Perfectly Shuts Down Pregnancy Speculation With One Tweet

Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson expecting? Not so fast.

Amid pregnancy rumors, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media to set the record straight. On Nov. 2, a Twitter user wrote, "Idc I'm still convinced @khloekardashian is going to tell us in a couple months that she's pregnant."

However, the Good American mogul didn't waste any time shutting down the speculation, replying, "Well my abs say otherwise babe."

Khloe is already the proud parent to 2-year-old daughter True Thompson, who she shares with Tristan. The family of three recently wore coordinating costumes for Halloween, with KoKo and the NBA player dressing up as Cleopatra and Mark Antony, respectively, and True sporting a matching gold ensemble.

Khloe opened up about co-parenting with Tristan during a recent episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"It's one of the hardest things I think I've ever done," the 36-year-old said. "Because you have your own personal feelings. But when you can put those aside and you just put your child first. I mean, it sounds great when you're all in love and everything, but when you go through something, it's such a challenge. But to do it, I know how good I feel about it."