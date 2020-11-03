RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. Just Teased a Season 2 Premiere Date—and Another Surprise

Related : 6 Hilarious "RuPaul's Drag Race" Celeb Impressions

Here's some good news about 2021: RuPaul's Drag Race U.K. will return for season two in the early months of the new year.

On Monday, RuPaul took to Instagram to confirm that the British spinoff of the hit Emmy-winning show is coming back. And to make the announcement even better, Ru also shared that it's been renewed for a third season. For queens hoping for 15 minutes of fame, casting is now open.

"Looking forward to better days! I'm happy to announce the triumphant return of Ru Paul's Drag Race UK," Ru said in a statement. "Early in 2021, season 2 will arrive with all the hope, joy, laughter and glitter you've come to expect from our brilliant queens. We're also currently casting season 3 with the best and the brightest Great Britain has to offer. We feel honoured that you've embraced our little show, and our only wish is that we can offer a smile at a time when we can all use it the most."