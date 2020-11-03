Watch Taylor Swift's Heartfelt Voting Message Amid 2020 Election

Related : Election 2020: Lady Gaga, Lizzo & More Rock the Vote

Election Day 2020 is here and Taylor Swift is using her platform to spread an important message. On Nov. 2, the pop star took to Twitter in a final attempt to urge everyone to get up and vote.

"So we are all very stressed out about this election and rightfully so," she said in the 30-second clip. "I feel you, but allow me to be the one millionth person to remind you that tomorrow is your last chance to get your voice heard and to make your vote count. So if you haven't voted yet, please do."

The "Exile" singer also encouraged fans to "stay safe, wear a mask, take care of yourselves" before adding, "I love you very much, happy voting."

The 30-year-old star, along with other big names, has been especially vocal during this election process. In October, Taylor participated in V Magazine's "The Thought Leaders Issue," in which she discussed her personal reason for voting this year.