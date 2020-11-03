Inside Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross' First Days With Baby Ziggy

Related : Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross Welcome Baby Boy

Baby joy! Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross are in L.O.V.E. with their newborn son, Ziggy Blu Ross.

The "Pieces of Me" singer gave birth to her third child, her second with husband Evan, on Thursday, Oct. 29. The couple announced their baby boy's arrival on Instagram over the weekend, with Ashlee telling her followers, "Our sweet boy has arrived! I'm over the MOON we are so Blessed!" Alongside a photo of baby Ziggy, Evan also shared with his social media followers, "I'm in heaven."

Ashlee and Evan are also parents to 5-year-old daughter Jagger Ross, while the "Boyfriend" artist also shares 11-year-old son Bronx Wentz with ex-husband Pete Wentz.

So, how are Ashlee and Evan spending the first few days with their baby boy?

"Ashlee has been resting and spending time with Evan and her family since returning home with the baby," a source tells E! News. "The two of them are so happy, full of love and eagerly doting on baby Ziggy."