Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Halloween Costumes Seal the Deal On Their Rekindled Romance

A love story for the ages.

With Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship officially back on, Kar-Jenner fans were eager to see how they'd top Halloweens past. And boy did they deliver—going as another famous pairing known for their love affair, Cleopatra and Mark Antony.

Joined by their little girl, 2-year-old True Thompson, KoKo took to Instagram on Nov. 2 with plenty of photos from their festivities.

The Good American designer put a glamorous spin on the iconic Egyptian queen thanks to a custom gold ensemble by Bryan Hearns, complete with a bejeweled head piece, black bob and winged eyeliner for days. (We have Khloe's glam squad, Ash K Holm and Andrew Fitzsimons, for next year's Halloween hair and makeup inspo.)

Tristan dressed the part of the Roman general in a red and gold number styled by Graham Cruz, while True stole the show in a pleated gold dress adorned with wings on her shoulders.