Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Halloween Costumes Seal the Deal On Their Rekindled Romance

A love story for the ages.
With Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship officially back on, Kar-Jenner fans were eager to see how they'd top Halloweens past. And boy did they deliver—going as another famous pairing known for their love affair, Cleopatra and Mark Antony.
Joined by their little girl, 2-year-old True Thompson, KoKo took to Instagram on Nov. 2 with plenty of photos from their festivities.
The Good American designer put a glamorous spin on the iconic Egyptian queen thanks to a custom gold ensemble by Bryan Hearns, complete with a bejeweled head piece, black bob and winged eyeliner for days. (We have Khloe's glam squad, Ash K Holm and Andrew Fitzsimons, for next year's Halloween hair and makeup inspo.)
Tristan dressed the part of the Roman general in a red and gold number styled by Graham Cruz, while True stole the show in a pleated gold dress adorned with wings on her shoulders.
After surely attending Kim Kardashian's over the top Halloween bash on Saturday with True, a source tells E! News Khloe and Tristan made their way to Kendall Jenner's celeb-packed birthday party in West Hollywood.
Arriving later on in the evening, the insider says they "were having a great time drinking and dancing. Tristan rarely left her side."
According to the source, Kendall, Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian were happy to celebrate alongside the NBA star, adding, "It seemed completely normal to have him be there. They were all hanging out with him chatting and smiling like he's completely part of the family. Everything seemed normal and everyone's on great terms."
Earlier this month, E! News confirmed Khloe and Tristan's not-so surprising reconciliation. After the Cleveland Cavaliers player stuck by Khloe's side as she battled COVID-19 in March, and the pair continued to quarantine together in the months that followed, a separate source shared, "They are together and very happy. She's very happy that he's around and that things have been going as well as they have."
