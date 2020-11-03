Justin Bieber to Perform at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards

Related : Justin Bieber to Perform at 2020 E! People's Choice Awards

The 2020 PCAs are bringing you Bieber fever!

Justin Bieber will perform live at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday, Nov. 15, E! announced today. The pop superstar will entertain fans across the globe when he hits the stage to belt out multiple hit songs during his highly anticipated performance.

Get excited, Beliebers!

Bieber is the most-nominated male artist at this year's PCAs (he tied Lady Gaga, who is the most-nominated female). He's up for 7 awards, including Male Artist of 2020, Song of 2020 for "Intentions" and "Stuck With U," Album of 2020 for Changes, Music Video of 2020 and Collaboration of 2020 for "Holy" and Social Celebrity of 2020.

Bieber joins an already impressive list of talent slated to appear at the 2020 PCAs. Just last week it was announced that Demi Lovato will host this year's ceremony from Barker Hanger in Santa Monica.