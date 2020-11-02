Watch Eve Announce She's Leaving The Talk After 4 Seasons

Eve is preparing to say goodbye to her daytime family.
On Monday, Nov. 2, the musician announced that she is leaving The Talk in December after four seasons with the CBS talk show.
"It's been a crazy year, obviously, for all of us," Eve shared with her co-hosts. "I have been so grateful that I have been able to stay here in London and do the show, but I can't see for me, the foreseeable future of traveling back at the moment and have decided that at the end of the December, this will probably be my last time, on the show, in this capacity, as a host."
The 41-year-old continued, "This is one of the hardest decisions in the world, because I wish I hated one of you, but I don't. I wish I hated someone on the set. It would just make it so much easier to blame this because I have had the most beautiful experience."
A major hurdle facing Eve was the fact that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made it more difficult for residents to travel due to recent COVID-19 developments. The show typically films in Los Angeles.
"We are on another lockdown from Thursday and that's another reason why, obviously, staying home has been such a blessing because my husband [Maximillion Cooper] and I got to know each other in a different way, a beautiful way," she explained. "So, I want to be closer to him, I want to concentrate on expanding our family, being with my family and yah."
Eve also expressed gratitude for her co-hosts including Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and Carrie Ann Inaba before continuing on with the episode.
The rapper first joined the show back in November 2017 following Aisha Tyler's departure. During her time as co-host, Eve explained that she grew in many ways.
"I have grown as a woman, as a person," she said. "I've said it once, I'll say it again. I never thought that being on a talk show would be this much of an opening of my spirit, soul, personality, everything."
"Sitting on stage with all you women has been the best thing ever," Eve continued. "I love you guys, I truly love you. When people ask me, how's your relationship? I love these women! For real love, not BS, not PR, this is real and it's hard."
Back in September, Marie Osmond announced she was leaving The Talk after one season. Replacements for both Eve and Marie have yet to be announced.
