Kel Mitchell Welcomes Baby Boy With Wife Asia Lee: Find Out His Name

Related : "Kenan & Kel" Theme Song: A Dramatic Reading by Kel Mitchell

This news calls for celebrating with some good burgers.

Kel Mitchell is officially a dad times four. The All That alum welcomed his second child with wife Asia Lee on Oct. 23—but he didn't announce the little one's birth until Tuesday, Nov. 2. The couple shared the special news on social media, revealing they became parents to a baby boy just over three years after the birth of their daughter, Wisdom.

"It's my Honor to introduce you to our new baby boy HONOR MITCHELL," the proud dad wrote online. "That's right my beautiful and amazing Wife @therealasialee gave birth to him on October 23rd. The Mitchell squad loves this new addition to our family! God is awesome! This is answered prayer and such a precious gift! I have been smiling ear to ear. So much joy in my heart and household! Thank you Jesus!! Thank you Asia!" Mitchell is dad to son Lyric, 21, and daughter Allure, 19, with ex-wife Tyisha Hampton.

Lee also gushed about her son's arrival, telling fans, "He is the sweetest little guy and Wisdom is sooooo proud to be a Big sister. Thank you Lord for expanding our family HONOR, I am honored and excited to be your mommy!"