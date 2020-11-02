Below Deck Med's Hannah Ferrier Gives Birth! See the First Pics of Her Baby Girl Ava

Hannah Ferrier has expanded her crew.

On Monday, Nov. 2, the former Below Deck Mediterranean star took to Instagram and revealed that she had given birth to a daughter, named Ava Grace Roberts, at the end of October. Baby Ava Grace is Hannah and partner Josh's first child together.

"Madam has arrived! Josh and I are so happy to welcome to the world our little girl - Ava Grace Roberts," the Chief Stewardess wrote online. "Born on the 26th of October. She is already a little menace that has captured our hearts forever."

It appears that Ava Grace's birth came right around Hannah and Josh's two-year anniversary.

Last week, the reality TV star penned, "2 year anniversary with my gorgeous man. Words can't express how much I am looking forward to this next chapter."

Since announcing her baby girl's arrival, many Bravo stars have offered up their congratulations. Hannah's Below Deck Med co-star Jessica More even called Ava Grace "the most precious lil nugget."