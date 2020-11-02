Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi Make Romance Instagram Official With Epic Couple's Halloween Costumes

It's not official until it's Instagram official.
Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi debuted their romance on social media with the unveiling of their Halloween costumes. While Jacob went as the late Elvis Presley, his girlfriend dressed up as the singer's ex Priscilla Presley.
The classic looks, which channeled the duo in the ‘70s, were brought to fruition by the hands of makeup artist Sam Visser. In a Nov. 1 Vogue photo spread, the 20-year-old makeup prodigy explained that the inspiration for the costumes was the brainchild of Kaia.
The model took to Instagram to share a few of the images from the photo shoot, one of which included boyfriend Jacob.
The internet created a buzz around the 19-year-old and Euphoria star's potential romantic ties since they were first seen together in Malibu, Calif. As fans may recall, a source told E! News in early September that the two were "definitely interested in each other" but not rushing into any relationship status.
"Kaia is the one that doesn't want to be in an exclusive relationship right now. She has a lot of projects on her plate and wants her freedom," explained the source. "She does love hanging out with Jacob and they are spending time in New York City for the week while she works."
On the couple's September NYC trip, a source told E! News, "They look very happy together, always smiling and pulling each other in close. They seem very into each other and are having a good time."
Their growing spark has clearly progressed into a full blow flame as the pair were seen together walking Kaia's dog in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 20. Apparently, they were not shy about packing on the PDA, thus confirming their romantic connection.
As a source told E! News, "Jacob walked with his arm around Kaia and was sweet. When the dog stopped to sniff the grass, Jacob leaned in and gave Kaia a kiss."