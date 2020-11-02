Miss Utah 2020 Rachel Slawson Wants to Be the First Bisexual Bachelorette

Related : Miss Utah 2020 Wants to Be First Bisexual "Bachelorette"

For the first time in the Miss USA pageant's 68-year history, this year's competition will include an openly LGBT contestant: Rachel Slawson.

Rachel, who is bisexual, will represent her home state of Utah at the 2020 Miss USA pageant next week. Regardless if she wins, the 25-year-old is "just really grateful" to be competing, she expressed on Monday, Nov. 2's Daily Pop, since the road to success certainly hasn't been a straight line.

"I competed for the title of Miss Utah five times before this happened," Rachel told E! co-host Justin Sylvester. "And I never expected it would be during a global pandemic."

Her lengthy pursuit of the title she earned in January of course required years of training and practice, but for Rachel, that's not what led to her finally being crowned Miss Utah.

"A lot of people don't understand just by looking at me or my social media or seeing national news that I have been in hospitals for my mental health," Rachel revealed. "And I have been homeless. And there's a lot of steps I have had to take to be in this moment right now."