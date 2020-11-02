Tony Gonzalez's Gift Guide Will Make You the MVP of the Holiday Season

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Tony Gonzalez is here to help you score major points with your loved ones this holiday season!
The Fox Sports analyst and Wide Open podcast host shared his top gift ideas so you won't find yourself panicked during the last quarter of holiday shopping with seconds to go.
"When giving gifts over the holidays, you need to make sure your gifts are what people actually want, not what you think people should have," the NFL Hall of Famer exclusively shared with E! News. "This means putting thought into what their likes and hobbies are. You can even ask for a list to choose from, still making it a surprise but ensuring it's something they actually want."
While receiving gifts like a Tonal home gym or a cozy poncho may be the highlight of your holiday season, the podcast host admitted, "Nothing beats celebrating the holidays with loved ones."
To see Tony's game-winning gifts for this holiday season, scroll below!
Moleskine Classic Notebook
"At last, 2020 comes to an end. A journal is a great gift to help encourage your loved ones to spend some time reflecting on the past year, while also looking forward to the year to come."
Zero Plus Fast App
"Give the gift of whole-body health with the Zero Plus Premium Membership upgrade, on the world's most popular fasting app. Packed with expert resources and custom fasting plans, Zero Plus provides the motivation you need to stay on the fast track."
Kansas City Chiefs MSX by Michael Strahan Short Sleeve Pullover Hoodie
"Since fans can't attend games this season, my go-to way for supporting my teams and keeping the fandom going is through licensed apparel. I love this short sleeve pullover hoodie from MSX by Michael Strahan for NFL in both of my teams because it is perfect for anyone who wants a mix of performance, fashion, and comfort while still showing support for their team on Sunday Funday!"
Tonal Machine Home Gym
"Tonal is the at-home workout you have been searching for. There's no better time than the holiday season to start getting in shape. Tonal brings the full gym experience straight to your home."
Civilized to Death: The Price of Progress by Christopher Ryan
"This is a thought-provoking, must-read over the holiday season."
Handwoven Poncho from Ecuador
"Everyone needs a cozy poncho to watch the game in. It's also perfect to cuddle up in to binge watch holiday movies on the couch all day."
Wonderful Pistachios (48 oz.)
"Who doesn't love snack time? Added bonus, it's healthy! I recently partnered with Wonderful Pistachios and I'm grateful to work with a brand that organically fits with my lifestyle. No better gift than giving that protein punch needed to get through a long day."
Gravity Weighted Sleep Mask
"There's nothing better than falling asleep fast and staying asleep. These sleep masks are great because the pressure is enough to calm you down, but it only weighs one pound."
