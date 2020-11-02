Gigi HadidHalloweenKardashiansPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Here's What Kris Jenner Thought of the Robert Kardashian Hologram Kanye West Gifted Kim

A gift unlike any other.

On Monday, Nov. 2, Kris Jenner sounded off on Kanye West's 40th birthday present for Kim Kardashian. As E! readers may recall, the "Famous" rapper surprised the KKW Beauty boss with a hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian.

While this experience was given as gift to Kim, Kris revealed it was special for the entire Kardashian clan. During an interview with Andy Cohen on Sirius XM's Andy Cohen Live, Kris praised her son-in-law as "the king of gifts."

"You know, we didn't really know what was happening because it was such a small group, inner circle. Just our family and a few friends," the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch recalled. "And when we were summoned to this room and said you know, 'Kanye has a gift.'"

As she continued, Kris revealed that she and her children were brought into a dark room and "didn't know what was happening." However, as the hologram began playing, the family was overcome with emotions.

Growing Up Kardashian: Kim Kardashian

"It started and we just all started to cry. It was just so intense," she added. "I must have watched it 20 times. It was really good. He is the king of gifts and he worked on that for a really long time. So, it was definitely one of the most incredible things I have ever seen. It was really wild."

Following the initial viewing, Kris said it was "very quiet" and that they "were all in tears." Per Kris, the whole family wanted to "see it again and again and again."

Instagram

"All you could hear was each other crying," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared. "It was really, really emotional. It was really emotional."

In fact, Kris was so moved by the hologram, she took a moment in her room "to digest that."

She remarked, "It was intense, and it was a beautiful, beautiful moment, so I just wanted to kind of enjoy that."

As for those who criticized the hologram on social media, Kris appeared unbothered.

The mother of six defended, "Listen Andy, we learned a long time ago to have thick skin and you can't really worry about people that are hating all the time and so miserable and feel the need to reach out and say ugly things."

For a closer look at Kim's headline-making 40th birthday, scroll through the images below.

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9:00 p.m., only on E!
Instagram
Tan in the Tropics

What's a milestone birthday without a luxurious getaway? Here, Kim Kardashian shows off her golden tan while on vacation in a tropical location with some of her closest family and friends.

Instagram
A Family-Filled 40th

Kim soaking up precious family time with Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe KardashianKendall Jenner and Rob Kardashian.

Instagram
Father-Son Moment

Scott Disick embracing a smiling Mason.

Instagram
Barbie Cake

A very Kim-like Barbie topped her birthday cake.

Instagram
Camera Inception

Caught on camera: Kris Jenner seemingly capturing a photo of her own while walking alongside Corey Gamble, Kendall and Tristan Thompson.

Instagram
Foto With Fai

Kim poses with close family friend Fai Khadra.

Instagram
All Dressed Up

The birthday girl and Tracy Nguyen Romulus snap a photo together, which Kim's friend later commented on writing, "Experience of a lifetime! Love you so much!!!"

Instagram
Peace Out

Kim's joined for another photo—this time with pals Simon Huck and La La Anthony.

Instagram
Sisters in Stripes

"She will forever be my Zebra," Khloe posted as she and Kourt don animal print bikinis

Instagram
Beachside Bikes

Scott doing some documenting of his own while exploring the picture-perfect locale.

Instagram
Swimsuit Selfie

Kendall does the same with a series of photos shared to Instagram, including this sultry mirror selfie!

Instagram
Beach Mode

With flowers in her hair and a cold drink in her hand, Kendall has all the makings of a tropical vacation.

Instagram
Shades of Blue

An ocean snapshot that'll have you dreaming of a beach getaway for days.

Instagram
Sun Kissed

"Girls just wanna have sun," Kim captioned this pic with Khloe and Kourtney.

Instagram
Moana Vibes

"I am Moana of Motunui," Kourtney captioned this island pic.

Instagram
Bikini Babe

Kourt shows some skin in a sexy black bikini and matching hat.

Instagram
R & R

The mother of three kicks back on a lounge chair surrounded by palm trees.

Instagram
Neon Dream

Kim, Kourtney and Khloe rock coordinating neon swimsuits while posing poolside with Kendall

Instagram
Kayak Krew

Kim and Kourt enjoy some kayaking on the crystal clear water.

Instagram
Dive In

Kim takes a dip.

Instagram
Floating Friends

Kim and gal-pal Steph Shepherd float together in the ocean.

Instagram
Sexy & Sandy

Kim shows off her famous curves while having fun in the sand.

Instagram
Three's Company

Kim, Kourt and Simon Huck cool off.

Instagram
Paradise

How gorgeous is this beach?!

Instagram
Jet-Setting

Kim's bestie Tracy Romulus shared a sneak peek inside the private plane Kim chartered for the trip.

Instagram
Air KKW

The posh plane is fit for kings and queens!

Instagram
Game Time

During the flight, Kendall and Kourtney play Uno with a group of friends.

Instagram
Passing the Time

La La Anthony kicks back while chatting with friends in the air.

Instagram
Cocktail Time

Tristan Thompson and Corey Gamble grab drinks at the fully stocked bar.

Instagram
All in the Details

The napkins aboard the flight read, "Kim 40."

View More Photos From Kim Kardashian's 40th Birthday Trip

