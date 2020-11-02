Brian Austin Green's Ex Vanessa Marcil Supports Megan Fox Amid New Drama

It seems Megan Fox has earned an unexpected ally amid her drama with ex Brian Austin Green.

After Fox sparked headlines with a frank comment she left on Green's recent Instagram post, his ex Vanessa Marcil seemingly weighed in with a message of support for her fellow actress.

Marcil—who shares 18-year-old son Kassius with Green—commented on the situation with a cryptic Instagram post. "Like I said….," she wrote, "The Truth always comes out in the end…." Marcil captioned the post, "#ImWithYouSister."

As the story goes, he and Fox quietly went their separate ways at the end of 2019 after nine years of marriage and a few bumps along the way. The exes—they share sons Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4—have since been co-parenting. However, on Sunday, Nov. 1, Fox left a comment on a photo Green posted of himself with Journey in costume—and did not mince words in the process.