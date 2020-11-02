This Dr. 90210 Patient Has a Third Boob That She Tucks "Like a Clutch"

Related : Woman With 3 Breasts Needs Dr. Q's Help

Tired of hiding.

In this sneak peek of tonight's all-new Dr. 90210, we're introduced to Yolanda, a patient in need of Dr. Suzanne Quardt's help.

It's not immediately clear with what, so Yolanda begins to explain, as shown in the above clip: "I was 14 when I first noticed the lump under my arm."

"I'd tuck it, hide it like a clutch," she tells Dr. Q. "Or I've learned to control it where I suck it in. But it takes a little work."

Yolanda is so insecure about the lump's appearance that she even finds herself "thinking about it when I shouldn't be thinking about it."

"It's embarrassing," she adds.

But as it turns out, Dr. Q can relate.

"Growing up I had cystic acne that was very, very severe," the plastic surgeon tells Yolanda. "In college, in med school...I had a guy I was dating call me 'pizza face.' So I get it. I understand."