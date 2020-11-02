This Dr. 90210 Patient Has a Third Boob That She Tucks "Like a Clutch"

Tired of hiding.
In this sneak peek of tonight's all-new Dr. 90210, we're introduced to Yolanda, a patient in need of Dr. Suzanne Quardt's help.
It's not immediately clear with what, so Yolanda begins to explain, as shown in the above clip: "I was 14 when I first noticed the lump under my arm."
"I'd tuck it, hide it like a clutch," she tells Dr. Q. "Or I've learned to control it where I suck it in. But it takes a little work."
Yolanda is so insecure about the lump's appearance that she even finds herself "thinking about it when I shouldn't be thinking about it."
"It's embarrassing," she adds.
But as it turns out, Dr. Q can relate.
"Growing up I had cystic acne that was very, very severe," the plastic surgeon tells Yolanda. "In college, in med school...I had a guy I was dating call me 'pizza face.' So I get it. I understand."
"You just dealt with it to a point," Dr. Q continues. "Now it's time to get rid of it."
The consultation proceeds with Yolanda actually revealing the lump, and Dr. Q is able to identify what it is almost immediately.
"This is called an accessory or ectopic breast tissue," she says.
Dr. Q acknowledges that while the lump has been "concerning" for Yolanda, this sort of thing's actually "not that uncommon" to develop.
"It happens in about six percent of people," she adds.
And the treatment? To "excise" it.
"Technically I have never done a third breast removal, but I've done things similar like removing lymphomas, which are fatty tumors, or axillary tails of the breast under the armpits," Dr. Q says in a confessional. "So this is something that I can definitely help her with."
Yolanda is extremely grateful, reflecting on the consultation in her own confessional: "I honestly thought I was the only one. I've never met anyone that had it. I've never seen anyone talk about it. It kind of makes me feel like, 'Phew, I'm not the only one."
