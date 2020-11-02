Inside Taylor Swift's Music Battle: Why Fans Are Trending "Taylor Is Free"

Related : #TaylorIsFree: Fans Celebrate, But Will They Buy New Music?

This is a new era for Taylor Swift and Swifties everywhere.

On Nov. 1, the Grammy winner's loyal legion of fans took to Twitter to show their excitement over a major milestone in her music battle. Starting this month, the superstar singer can go back into the studio to re-record her first five studio albums, including Taylor Swift (2006), Fearless (2009), Speak Now (2010), Red (2012), 1989 (2014) and reputation (2017)—starting this month.

Fans may recall, Taylor first spoke openly about her battle with Scott Borchetta, of her former record label Big Machine, as well as music exec Scooter Braun, back in a July 2019 Tumblr post.

In the detailed message, the "Exile" singer explained her years-long struggle trying to gain control of her masters, the original recordings of her music. In 2019, Scooter obtained the ownership of Swift's masters following a $300 million deal with Big Machine Label Group.