Chrissy Teigen Shares Her Tearful Reaction After Friends Donate Blood in Honor of Son Jack

Related : Chrissy Teigen Pens Powerful Essay on Pregnancy Loss

Amid the loss of her baby boy, Chrissy Teigen is feeling the love through her friends' touching acts of kindness.

Since suffering a pregnancy loss in October, the TV personality revealed the special way a group of friends paid tribute to her late son, Jack. Along with posting a photo montage of their outing, Teigen explained, "Ok, I tried writing this 4 times but the tears were too much. Here we go again, with my heart full of warmth and happiness. My friend @kimmiekyees sent me this with the caption 'Me and 6 of my friends donated blood to replace the 7 pints you were given in the hospital, in honor of baby Jack. I love you friend.'"

The star was overcome with emotion, writing, "Phewwwww the tears. I'm overwhelmed by our circle of friends. The love I feel for each and every person in our circle actually makes me ache."

She particularly addressed her friend, celebrity manicurist Kimmie Kyees. "I've known you for so many years now. You know every story, you hear every life gripe, you're amazing at what you do but the way you treat my kids and family is cherished always," Teigen told her. "To do something like this for baby jack is just...I dunno. Beautiful."