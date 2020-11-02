Chrissy Teigen Shares Her Tearful Reaction After Friends Donate Blood in Honor of Son Jack

Amid the loss of her baby boy, Chrissy Teigen is feeling the love through her friends' touching acts of kindness.
Since suffering a pregnancy loss in October, the TV personality revealed the special way a group of friends paid tribute to her late son, Jack. Along with posting a photo montage of their outing, Teigen explained, "Ok, I tried writing this 4 times but the tears were too much. Here we go again, with my heart full of warmth and happiness. My friend @kimmiekyees sent me this with the caption 'Me and 6 of my friends donated blood to replace the 7 pints you were given in the hospital, in honor of baby Jack. I love you friend.'"
The star was overcome with emotion, writing, "Phewwwww the tears. I'm overwhelmed by our circle of friends. The love I feel for each and every person in our circle actually makes me ache."
She particularly addressed her friend, celebrity manicurist Kimmie Kyees. "I've known you for so many years now. You know every story, you hear every life gripe, you're amazing at what you do but the way you treat my kids and family is cherished always," Teigen told her. "To do something like this for baby jack is just...I dunno. Beautiful."
The TV personality, who previously recalled the "bags and bags of blood transfusions" she underwent while hospitalized, explained that blood donations are down as a result of school and work taking place at home.
"@kimmiekyees was told by the volunteers that donations were severely down because high schoolers are responsible for so much of the blood donated. Usually they'd get a coupon for an ice cream cone or a movie ticket, but without school in session, donations are down," she wrote. "I have a lot of friends who normally would donate from a special day at work, but alas, no work."
As evidenced by her words, Teigen's gratitude was overflowing. "Kimmie, I love you. I love this," she concluded her message. "I am so proud of the people I surround myself and my family with."
Kyees also told her Instagram followers about the initiative and encouraged anyone reading to donate, too. "What a beautiful experiance [sic]," she wrote. "I am so grateful for my amazing friends who helped me and donated !!! I learned alot about the process but most importantly I was told the blood supplies are low due to the pandemic. They have not been able to collect like they used to especially here in Los Angeles. I would like to challenge those of you who can.. to go out and donate where ever you live!! Encourage friends and family to come along .. going together really made the whole experiance so special and even fun!!!! Give the gift of life."