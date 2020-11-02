Cheat Sheet: Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green's Jaw-Dropping Drama—Plus the Only Halloween Recap You Need

Related : Happy Holidays With the Kardashians

Hello and welcome back to another riveting week in 2020. Yes, we're still in bed. Yes, we're still wearing elastic waist pants. And yes, we don't know if that will ever change.

However, we do have some exciting news to share: It's November. Now, you're probably thinking, "Wow thanks, I can read a calendar." But before you call us out for stating the obvious, allow us to expand. November isn't just a month, it's a lifestyle. When the clock went from 11:59 on October 31 to 12:00 on November 1, we put away our pumpkin candles, ate the last of our candy corn and turned off Halloweentown. Now, the house smells like peppermint, we're eating gingerbread cookies and preparing ourselves for Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas. Yes, we're skipping right over Thanksgiving and embracing the holiday spirit like a warm blanket on a snowy night.

So, cue up Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas" and grab yourself a cup of hot chocolate. We just need five minutes of your time to fill you in on everything you missed while hanging the mistletoe. (Too soon? Never.)