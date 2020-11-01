Pregnant Emily Ratajkowski Recreates Demi Moore's Famous Maternity Photoshoot for Halloween

Emily Ratajkowski channeled another pregnant star for her Halloween costume this year.
On Saturday, Oct. 31, the model took to her Instagram Story to reveal she had dressed up—or rather down—to portray Demi Moore in her iconic 1991 Vanity Fair cover shoot. Shot by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz, Demi was seven months pregnant with her second child Scout Willis with then-husband Bruce Willis in the series of photos. One of the pics included the Ghost star in a black bra and open white button-down, as Emily wore in her Instagram Story. Demi's photoshoot was considered controversial at the time, but ultimately opened the door for more nude maternity photoshoots.
Emily announced she was pregnant with her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard earlier this month. The 29-year-old initially revealed her pregnancy on the digital cover of Vogue's November issue.
"Grateful & growing," she captioned her moving cover image on Instagram, which showed her holding her bump. "Thank you @voguemagazine for this very special cover."
Emily wrote about what it was like welcoming a child into a changing world for the publication. An outspoken feminist, the We Are Your Friends star worried about the pressure that would be put on their child, should she be born a girl.
Emily wrote, "I still fight subconscious and internalized misogyny on a regular basis, catching myself as I measure the width of my hips against another woman's. Who is to say I'd be able to protect my daughter from it?"
The couple does not plan on revealing their baby's sex, and hopes to avoid gender stereotypes in the future.
"I don't necessarily fault anyone for these generalizations—a lot of our life experiences are gendered, and it would be dishonest to try to deny the reality of many of them. But I don't like that we force gender-based preconceptions onto people, let alone babies," she wrote. "I want to be a parent who allows my child to show themself to me. And yet I realize that while I may hope my child can determine their own place in the world, they will, no matter what, be faced with the undeniable constraints and constructions of gender before they can speak or, hell, even be born."
Emily previously shared a nude photo of her changing body on Instagram in order to celebrate a pregnancy milestone.
"20 weeks," the actress wrote. "getting to know my new body."