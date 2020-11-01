Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Reunite to Celebrate Halloween With Their Kids

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler may be in the midst of a divorce, but they're still spending the spookiest holiday of the year by one another's side.
On Oct. 31, the Uncommon James founder reunited with her former NFL player ex-husband in order to celebrate Halloween with their three kids Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4. In an Instagram post, Kristin wore a fluffy purple unicorn outfit, while Jay wore a black and white stripe jumpsuit, seemingly dressed as a jailbird costume. Kristin put stickers over her kids' faces to hide their identity, giving daughter Saylor—who wore a princess costume—a unicorn head.
This family reunion comes not long after Kristin was spotted kissing comedian Jeff Dye while out in Chicago.
"They are casually dating," the insider told E! News of Kristin and Jeff. "He is dating other people, too. They started talking a few weeks ago and are having fun."
Kristin and Jay announced their plans to divorce in an Instagram post back in April, following a family and friends trip to the Bahamas.
"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of," the former couple's statement read. "This is just the situation of two people growing apart."
Shortly after the split, a source told E! News that the two have still been "seeing each other and co-parenting the kids together" and that they are "trying to make it as normal as possible for the kids."
While your mom dressing up like a unicorn may be anything but "normal" on a regular day, it's sweet to see Kristin and Jay making things work any way they can for their kids.